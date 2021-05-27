Magdalena Kozikowska

Tiny Café

Magdalena Kozikowska
Magdalena Kozikowska
  • Save
Tiny Café cafe coffee character design design branding minimal procreate characterdesign character midcentury flat illustration
Download color palette
Magdalena Kozikowska
Magdalena Kozikowska

More by Magdalena Kozikowska

View profile
    • Like