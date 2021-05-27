Viking Themed Slot game Illustration

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
This illustration shows a brave Viking peering into the distance.
He has a large signal horn in his hand. We see two more of the same horns nearby. The Viking holds a sword with his other hand. This sword is so large that the tall warrior leans on it. Judging by the clothes, the events take place in a cold land: a fur cloak can be seen on the shoulders of the Viking.
This stern man also has a certain charm: his temples and neck are decorated with tattoos, which add extra brutality to the image.
Blond hair and beard look very well-groomed. Viking stands on a cliff among the mountains. He meets a drakkar, which has already entered the gorge between the mountains and is about to land on the shore.
