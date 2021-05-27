Rehan Ankalgi

Bmindex | BMI calculator app design

BMI calculator app design
this shot is a design of real world implementation of the BMI calculator app developed using google's flutter sdk and custom widgets.

this shot consists of the various results that show up when the "calculate" button is pressed, taking up the values from various widgets.

