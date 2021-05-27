Donation App - MayGive Inc.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A donation is an act of “Humanity”, but building a long-lasting, scalable, and global network of donors and donations that span across diverse people, culture and geography, the issue of value, collecting, collating, and logistics becomes problematic when looked at within the purview of bridging the geographic accessibility gap of material donations (such as clothes and other wearables) between a donor and the needy that lives a continent or a 1000 miles apart.
How do we solve for the above?
Case Study Pending...