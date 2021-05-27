City Map App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome back! This time, I’m coming back with this new design. The main features of this post are about the color pallet and the clean design. 🧼
What are your opinions? Some feedback would be really appreciated.
Have a great day!
Follow me for more content just like this.
You can find me @mealex.design on Instagram for exclusive content and more