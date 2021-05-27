Superscene 4.1 🛹

We love Superscene 3D Constructor with all this cool vibe, amusing objects, and characters.

In the 4.1 version we added two more skin tones for each body element. And of course, beloved objects – 40 more in the current package.

❤️ Get Superscene 3D Illustrations

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations