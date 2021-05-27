PANTER

FactoryGYM Logo on Black wingsbranding strength workout fitness logo fitness gym logo fg monogram fg monogram wings factory gym minimal typeface logo design panter logo identity branding panter vision
Final logo concept for Factory GYM.

GYM based in UK that, main objective was to simplify the previous logo and make it look premium and professional.

This has the perfect functionality for all kinds of environments, offline and online print material and digital usage.

