FactoryGYM Logo on Black

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final logo concept for Factory GYM.
GYM based in UK that, main objective was to simplify the previous logo and make it look premium and professional.
This has the perfect functionality for all kinds of environments, offline and online print material and digital usage.