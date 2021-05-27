Katia Stukota

Saved By CH

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota
  • Save
Saved By CH cartoon character character illustration animated cartoon adobe character animator jail jailbreak stick figure puppet vector motion capture animation download illustration character animation character design character character animator
Download color palette

Daniel- Stick puppet for Adobe Character Animator. Download and start Animating Right Away!
Daniel Puppet is available at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/daniel-puppet/

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota

More by Katia Stukota

View profile
    • Like