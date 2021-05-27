Al Zamil - Landing Page Concept

Hi! 👋

This time we're happy to share a concept landing page we've created for one of our clients.

Al Zamil Heavy Industries is a leading Saudi Arabian company that supplies a wide range of products and solutions to the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical.

What the Client needed was to:

→ build a new website that would reflect brand identity

→ prepare two versions of the site: an English and an Arabic one

→ improve the conversion by making it easy to contact the company through their website.

Working closely with the Al Zamil team, we designed and implemented the new website. Starting with the session with the Client’s team, we analyzed their needs and goals that served as a baseline for the first designs. As the majority of Al Zamil’s customers are based in the Middle East, it was important to make sure that the website follows both: general usability guidelines and local design standards (e.g. adapting it to the Arabic UI by mirroring the design right-to-left).

