Order HQ Landing Hero

This is the third 3D illustration that I made for www.orderhq.co platform a while ago. I made it for the hero section of the landing page but we chose not to use it at that time.

I wanted to share it here with you guys so me & my friend Roozbeham did collaboration yesterday and made this UI for it which I think looks very cool and I hope you like it too 🤘😄

-

Let's connect on LinkedIn