Order HQ Landing Hero document glassmorphism cloud file dark early access cta 3dart illustration b3d dashboad heart panel cycles glass blender hero landing ui 3d
This is the third 3D illustration that I made for www.orderhq.co platform a while ago. I made it for the hero section of the landing page but we chose not to use it at that time.
I wanted to share it here with you guys so me & my friend Roozbeham did collaboration yesterday and made this UI for it which I think looks very cool and I hope you like it too 🤘😄
