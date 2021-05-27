Construction Messenger

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
We continue to show you a part of our project. You can find the previous part here https://dribbble.com/shots/15719186-Construction-Dashboard
Have you ever lost the details of a project? Or forgot to reply to important messages? We made communication a part of the system. You don’t have to think twice about where to go to ask a question or make a decision. Now, all important and relevant information is available in one place.
To be continued… 😉
—
Stay tuned and follow us for further updates
@Denys Myronenko
@brandnew
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.