Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory

🏦 Trades Overview List

Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory
Diana Palavandishvili for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
🏦 Trades Overview List data heavy table list dashboard desktop ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
🏦 Trades Overview List data heavy table list dashboard desktop ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble 27.5 - 01.png
  2. 02.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you the overview screen of a data-heavy banking project that we recently designed.

👩‍💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at hello@fintory.com

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

🌎 Visit our Website at www.fintory.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like