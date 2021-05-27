Enabled

Sticky Mobile | Bootstrap Mobile Kit & PWA - Grocery UI

Sticky Mobile | Bootstrap Mobile Kit & PWA - Grocery UI grocery online uiux ui design pwa mobile ios app design ios design app design grocery store modern app cards ui card design app mobile app ios ui carousel content design food app grocery app
🍎 Create your Grocery App with Sticky - https://1.envato.market/JrkBev

New page templates available, designed for your shop, including everything you need:

- Homepage
- Product Pages
- Cart
- Product List & Grid
- Card Styles for Products
- Checkout Page
- Action Sheets

🥑 And more! Take a look - https://1.envato.market/JrkBev

Combine existing pages and packs, create your own using Sticky's components or simply insert your images in the page templates available. The flexibility of Sticky is unmatched!

