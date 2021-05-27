Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarah Evans

Halloween Sticker Pack

I am so excited to share these SVG Halloween Stickers. The sticker pack contains a mixture of halloween quotes and clipart and includes a massive 43 halloween themed sticker designs.

You will need to upload the PNG version of this SVG Halloween Stickers set and use with the print and cut feature on your chosen machine. I have also included other formats so these files can be used in multiple ways. Simply remove the white border and use like you would any other SVG file.

Affiliate Link - https://designbundles.net/illuztrate/1388395-svg-halloween-stickers-png-halloween-stickers?ref=3sQQDV

