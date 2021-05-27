GLITTER PRO Styles, Actions, Brushes

Trending designs to inspire you
According to your numerous requests, I present the toolkit for getting very realistic glitter effects in your new cool designs. This is very suitable for wedding themes, glamorous style, greeting cards, promotional leaflets, etc.
✨ You will get not only layer styles, there are many more delicacies there:
• Action creating the edge of a layer covered with sparkles
• Action that creates a scattering of glitters around an object
• Actions that generate shine rays on the highlights
• Brushes of sparkles, dust, shine.
The extended license is also included, which means that you can create logos on the basis of this toolkit, any design for resale, for graphic stocks, printshops, etc.
⚡ Full composition of the toolkit:
• 16 Color Hexagon Glitter Styles (Silver, Gold, Gold Apricot, Copper, Gold Red, Rose, Pink, Lilac, Purple, Deep Blue, Blue, Gentle Blue, Aqua, Emerald, Green, Green Gold)
• 16 Color Dust Glitter Styles (Silver, Gold, Gold Apricot, Copper, Gold Red, Rose, Pink, Lilac, Purple, Deep Blue, Blue, Gentle Blue, Aqua, Emerald, Green, Green Gold)
• 10 Auto-shine actions (ray forms: / + X - )
• 4 Particle & Placer Actions
• 6 Glitter Brusher (3 hexagon and 3 dust)
• 7 Shine Brushes
⚠ System requirements: Adobe Photoshop CS6, CC, Adobe Photoshop Elements 14+
