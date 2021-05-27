Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naomi Perman

Ski DEAL

Naomi Perman
Naomi Perman
Hire Me
  • Save
Ski DEAL ski brand design brand identity design logo visual design branding adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Ski DEAL ski brand design brand identity design logo visual design branding adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. passport_case.jpg
  2. dribbble.jpg

Skideal is a travel agency that provides ski vacation packages for people who dream of snow, breathe powder, and are addicted to adrenaline.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120571431/SkiDeal-logo-concept

Naomi Perman
Naomi Perman
Welcome to my portfolio on dribbble :)
Hire Me

More by Naomi Perman

View profile
    • Like