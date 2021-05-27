pen book fire logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this logo design is formed by the shape of a pen and paper with the fire that burned it. It is suitable for printing business, book store or such as the variety of business