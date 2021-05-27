Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muh Iqbal Kholili

pen book fire logo

Muh Iqbal Kholili
Muh Iqbal Kholili
  • Save
pen book fire logo brand identity logo design brand design logo branding art flat design graphic design
Download color palette

this logo design is formed by the shape of a pen and paper with the fire that burned it. It is suitable for printing business, book store or such as the variety of business

Muh Iqbal Kholili
Muh Iqbal Kholili

More by Muh Iqbal Kholili

View profile
    • Like