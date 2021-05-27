Energy Industrial Investment _ Logo Design

Logo Idea:

Use the energy icon and use the leaf to indicate the environment.

The company is an investment and construction of industrial units in the field of energy (oil, petrochemical, electricity) .

Ways to communicate with me :

Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com

Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a

Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v