Energy Industrial Investment _ Logo Design

Energy Industrial Investment _ Logo Design logodesign energy logo industrial logo logo art art creative logo creative logos visual logo graphicdesign graphic simple logo brand design branding logo design branding logo design concept minimal logo logo design logo
Logo Idea:
Use the energy icon and use the leaf to indicate the environment.
The company is an investment and construction of industrial units in the field of energy (oil, petrochemical, electricity) .

Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v

