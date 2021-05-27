Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

Whatsapp clone app

UI Designer, Kanika Banvet
UI Designer, Kanika Banvet
whatsapp clone app flutter app development flutter app android ios mobile messages starred media chat whatsapp clone whatsapp redesign whatsapp clone mobile ui ux mobile design mobile app app design design ui modern ui
Hello,
Here is the whatsapp clone three screens i.e chat screen, media screen and starred messages screen.

Here is our whatsapp clone product which is made in flutter cross platform https://codecanyon.net/item/whatsapp-clone-flutter-app-android-and-ios/30289105

Do let me know your feedback in comment section.

Available for crafting your ideas and we are expert of mobile ui/ ux design with cross platform development, do let me know if you want professional custom app to build.

Shoot a mail at -
primocys@gmail.com

Thanks !

UI Designer, Kanika Banvet
UI Designer, Kanika Banvet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
