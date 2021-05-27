temiss

Landing Page Design for No.1 Castlefield

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page Design for No.1 Castlefield ui design uidesign web design websites webdesign website design landing page design landing design landingpage vector ui brand branding digital art digital design
Landing Page Design for No.1 Castlefield ui design uidesign web design websites webdesign website design landing page design landing design landingpage vector ui brand branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. 02 (5).jpg
  2. 01 (2).jpg

No.1 Castlefield was looking for a modern design to present their brand in real estate.
That's why we created a fresh design to represent what they were looking for.

Contact us today for your latest designs!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like