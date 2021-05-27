FOIL STAMP Photoshop Styles+Actions

Trending designs to inspire you
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q
I want to introduce to you a set of styles with actions and extras: paper textures, perspective mockups and vintage letters for Photoshop users.
Just in a few clicks you can create a realistic stamping or embossing foil design effect in different foil colors (gold, silver, copper), also a hologram, and of course with custom colors.
I applied very popular colors for foil: copper, silver and of course gold. These colors always were signs of a high society, royal nobility and entered into our lives at all.
Do not afraid use Foil Stamp for creating unusual and delightful designs.
Be a unique and unforgettable designer for yourself, friends and customers in the development of a unified product line.
Create sophisticated and remarkable projects based on foil stamp effects. If you need to develop your own design use FOIL STAMP Styles+Actions. Change, mix and add new colors for brilliant results.
👀🎬 SEE DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/SdoyA8f1hwM
⭐ Similar styles for Photoshop users: Vector Foiling Illustrator Effect https://crmrkt.com/pQb5V
⚡ WHAT YOU GET:
• Styles file for 300 dpi
• Styles file for 72 dpi
• 8 Gold foil stamping style
• 8 Silver foil stamping style
• 8 Copper foil stamping style
• 8 Holographic stamping style
• 8 Gold foil embossing style
• 8 Silver foil embossing style
• 8 Copper foil embossing style
• 8 Holographic embossing style
• 2 Perspective view mock-ups
• 10 Paper textures
• 49 vintage letters (A B C D E F G H I L M O P R S T V W)
• Actions Letterpress.atn (tunable Gunge Press effect and Rough Edge)
LAST UPDATE: Added styles file for 300 dpi
💬 Leave comments and ask any questions, I always glad to be helpful.