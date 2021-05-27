FOIL STAMP Photoshop Styles+Actions

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

I want to introduce to you a set of styles with actions and extras: paper textures, perspective mockups and vintage letters for Photoshop users.

Just in a few clicks you can create a realistic stamping or embossing foil design effect in different foil colors (gold, silver, copper), also a hologram, and of course with custom colors.

I applied very popular colors for foil: copper, silver and of course gold. These colors always were signs of a high society, royal nobility and entered into our lives at all.

Do not afraid use Foil Stamp for creating unusual and delightful designs.

Be a unique and unforgettable designer for yourself, friends and customers in the development of a unified product line.

Create sophisticated and remarkable projects based on foil stamp effects. If you need to develop your own design use FOIL STAMP Styles+Actions. Change, mix and add new colors for brilliant results.

⚡ WHAT YOU GET:

• Styles file for 300 dpi

• Styles file for 72 dpi

• 8 Gold foil stamping style

• 8 Silver foil stamping style

• 8 Copper foil stamping style

• 8 Holographic stamping style

• 8 Gold foil embossing style

• 8 Silver foil embossing style

• 8 Copper foil embossing style

• 8 Holographic embossing style

• 2 Perspective view mock-ups

• 10 Paper textures

• 49 vintage letters (A B C D E F G H I L M O P R S T V W)

• Actions Letterpress.atn (tunable Gunge Press effect and Rough Edge)

LAST UPDATE: Added styles file for 300 dpi

