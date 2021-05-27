Website for the children vision foundation

Hey folks!

It’s time to share another design with you. This time it is a website for the vision foundation, which is a charity organization that supports children with eyesight problems by providing timely examinations and eyeglasses. Vision affects how we interact with the world and particularly with children, it defines the future. Bad eyesight can weaken confidence, limit the ability to learn, and narrow down future opportunities.

Their target audience is unprivileged communities, which lack both resources and awareness of the children’s vision problems. That is why our main goal as designers was to create a friendly, and accessible design with a clear content structure that evokes curiosity and invites visitors to explore.

Talking about the visual aspect, we used calm primary colors to create an inviting and friendly atmosphere. The illustrations of the hands are the main visual element across the website as it symbolizes the mission of the foundation - support for the families in need.

We feel very honored to be involved in projects like this as it underlines our mission - to make the world a better place.

