Neon Text Layer Styles & Extras

✅ UNLIMITED ACCESS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

UPDATE: free neon brushes included!

How about to have a set for creating a quick design in the style of a neon sign?

The kit is ready for a realistic design of posters, cards, images for social networks, sketches for a real neon sign.

👀🎬 DEMO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFUxFleIKJo

✨ DOWNLOAD FREE NEON BRUSHES http://bndl.cat/Free-Neon-Brushes

⭐ INCLUDED STYLES (Each style has a more or less glow option):

• Off Neon Style

• Black Frame Style

• White Glow

• Red Neon

• Pink Neon

• Purple Neon

• Violet Neon

• Blue Neon

• Light Blue Neon

• Aqua Neon

• Green Neon

• Light Green Neon

• Yellow Neon

• Orange Neon

⭐ INCLUDED ACTIONS (Creates a stroke on a new layer to apply the neon style):

• 10 px stroke

• 15 px stroke

• 10 px double stroke

• 10 px double stroke (15 px interval)

• 15 px double stroke (15 px interval)

⭐ INCLUDED WALL BACKGROUNDS (Each background can be used as a Quick Start and has 3000x2000 px and 300 dpi):

• Black wall

• Grunge wall

• Brick wall

• Wall with a girl

• Wall with a man

• Grunge2 wall

• Concrete wall

• Painted Planks wall

• Old Planks wall

• Dark Blue wall