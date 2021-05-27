Good for Sale
Neon Text Layer Styles & Extras

✅ UNLIMITED ACCESS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

UPDATE: free neon brushes included!

How about to have a set for creating a quick design in the style of a neon sign?

The kit is ready for a realistic design of posters, cards, images for social networks, sketches for a real neon sign.

👀🎬 DEMO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFUxFleIKJo

✨ DOWNLOAD FREE NEON BRUSHES http://bndl.cat/Free-Neon-Brushes

⭐ INCLUDED STYLES (Each style has a more or less glow option):
• Off Neon Style
• Black Frame Style
• White Glow
• Red Neon
• Pink Neon
• Purple Neon
• Violet Neon
• Blue Neon
• Light Blue Neon
• Aqua Neon
• Green Neon
• Light Green Neon
• Yellow Neon
• Orange Neon

⭐ INCLUDED ACTIONS (Creates a stroke on a new layer to apply the neon style):
• 10 px stroke
• 15 px stroke
• 10 px double stroke
• 10 px double stroke (15 px interval)
• 15 px double stroke (15 px interval)

⭐ INCLUDED WALL BACKGROUNDS (Each background can be used as a Quick Start and has 3000x2000 px and 300 dpi):
• Black wall
• Grunge wall
• Brick wall
• Wall with a girl
• Wall with a man
• Grunge2 wall
• Concrete wall
• Painted Planks wall
• Old Planks wall
• Dark Blue wall

