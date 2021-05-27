Health Workers Booking Application Animated Shot

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about a visit to a doctor is long queues and agonizing waits. That is not what we want in the digital era. We designed an application to make an appointment with doctors while chilling at home or running some errands.

Check out the app we designed and looking forward to using it ourselves on Behance.

—

Hex's other works | Hex's blog | Hex's website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram