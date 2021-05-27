Logos of the ice hockey club Jokerit from the KHL. One of the most recognisable hockey teams in Europe.

The logo needed minor changes: making the outline thinner, cleaner and making the shape of the logo stricter. Everything listed was achieved with minimal changes. It was important to make fans believe that the Joker's face was kept untouched.

But there is also a special feature for the main logo: it could be stylized for different events, such as Halloween or Christmas.

More details here: https://quberten.com/HC-Jokerit-restyle