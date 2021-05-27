Kamho Yung

Toggle

Kamho Yung
Kamho Yung
  • Save
Toggle baking stone button texture terrazzo procedural switch toggle switch animation icons toggle design ui isometric blender 3d model 3d
Download color palette
  1. Toggle.mp4
  2. Still1.png

My encounter with this annoying bug in the Facebook app inspired me to this piece.
---
This animation took me almost ten days of experimenting and testing different techniques. -_-

Kamho Yung
Kamho Yung
Inquisitive, pragmatic, and in love with everything quirky.

More by Kamho Yung

View profile
    • Like