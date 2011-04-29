Jacob Cass

Men's Skin Care Identity

Men's Skin Care Identity logo packaging bottle hexagon akzidenz grotesk identity
Brand identity / packaging / logo for a men's line of skin care products. This is the shaving cream bottle (50mL). Early WIP.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
