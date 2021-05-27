Hi, friends!

Take a look at a new design for Fitness App design. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

The most recent project, it's still going on.

If you like our work, please follow me. I will stick to it.

----------

Design Tools - Figma

-----------

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

-----------

Visit my fiver profile and Behance

----------------

https://www.fiverr.com/share/qxPzkZ

https://www.behance.net/badrulislam

Download!



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.homeworkout.fitness.exercise.stayhome.stayfit.app