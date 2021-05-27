Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friends!
Take a look at a new design for Fitness App design. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.
The most recent project, it's still going on.
If you like our work, please follow me. I will stick to it.
----------
Design Tools - Figma
-----------
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
-----------
Visit my fiver profile and Behance
----------------
https://www.fiverr.com/share/qxPzkZ
https://www.behance.net/badrulislam
Download!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.homeworkout.fitness.exercise.stayhome.stayfit.app