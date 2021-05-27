Yearbook 45 2016 Layout

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi yall,
Here's some of my favorite pages from 45 high school yearbook. Hundreds of photo editing, designed over 100+ page in photobook style, including the cover and its slipcase.
Thanks!