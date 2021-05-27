Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikolay Pridachin
Digital Octane

CBD Earth eCommerce Store UX

Nikolay Pridachin
Digital Octane
Nikolay Pridachin for Digital Octane
This is another eCommerce CBD Dropshipping Store we've designed and developed within our solution.

The design of the store is pretty straight-forward yet it's aimed at the target audience and makes it easy to use and purchase.

The client uses different suppliers for the CBD eCommerce business, so we made it possible to work with multiple ones to sell various products.

Like with all the other stores we did, we provided a turnkey solution along with payment processor integration and tech support.

If you'd like to build your own CBD eCommerce business, this is the right time. Feel free to check our website packages and reach out to us:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online

