Wappy | Loading Animation and Design

Wappy | Loading Animation and Design loading screen loader loading animation ui illustraion form design form field forms form user experience uiux ux currency light blue clouds sky motion design motion web animation web app
Little loading for tiny web app. Wappy helps you convert different currencies, and build for more features in future. Made by amazing developer Liv Mari ( github.com/livmari ), and designed by me.

