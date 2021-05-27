Vlad Cherkashen
Herbavine CBD eCommerce Store Design

Herbavine CBD eCommerce Store Design dropship homepage cannabis site design ux woocommerce ux design ecommerce shop ecommerce app hemp dropshipping store dropshipping ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce cbd oil cbd
This is a CBD eCommerce store we designed and developed from scratch. It's main aim is shipping CBD products, we made it possible to add a number of products to the site without slowing it down. Automated order processing is also enabled and payment processor implemented to the website.

The main aim of the UX was to concentrate the user's attention on the products themselves and make it easy to check them and purchase.

Do you require a turnkey eCommerce solution for your business as well? Feel free to reach out to us and check various website packages here:
https://digitaloctane.co/cannabis-website-design

