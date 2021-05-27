Herbavine CBD eCommerce Store Design

This is a CBD eCommerce store we designed and developed from scratch. It's main aim is shipping CBD products, we made it possible to add a number of products to the site without slowing it down. Automated order processing is also enabled and payment processor implemented to the website.

The main aim of the UX was to concentrate the user's attention on the products themselves and make it easy to check them and purchase.

