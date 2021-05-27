Finance Mobile UI with iOS Widget

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi this is my design for a finance app, I have also designed some widgets which will fit nicely on your iPhone or iPad. Hope you like it, if so, please press L. Thanks for reading, have a nice day.
_____
Follow me:
Behance: http://be.net/huyng1
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dqnghuyy