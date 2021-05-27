Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dang Quang Huy

Finance Mobile UI with iOS Widget

Dang Quang Huy
Dang Quang Huy
Finance Mobile UI with iOS Widget bank card figmadesign figma uidesign design bank app money finances finance app banking app banking finance bank ux ui app
Hi this is my design for a finance app, I have also designed some widgets which will fit nicely on your iPhone or iPad. Hope you like it, if so, please press L. Thanks for reading, have a nice day.
Dang Quang Huy
Dang Quang Huy

