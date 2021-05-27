Łukasz Wójcik
Loginhood - Consent Banner Builder consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Loginhood - Consent Banner Builder consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Loginhood - Consent Banner Builder consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Loginhood - Consent Banner Builder consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Dribbblers! 👋
Time for the last shot from the Loginhood project. Check design for the consent banner builder.

What is Loginhood?💡
Loginhood rewards individuals for data-sharing and builds privacy tools for websites to manage data law compliance while empowering a better data strategy. It’s the only data privacy product built with consumers and marketers in mind. Patching the Open Internet one website at a time.

How did we help? 🤝
We were asked to redesign the entire Constant Manager web app and Landing Page of the product. The challenge with the app was to create a simple yet functional interface, improve the user experience, user flow, and build new, positive and trustful reception.

