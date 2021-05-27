Medical SaaS Platform

👋We continue the series of shots of the WithinHealth project already known to our subscribers!

💙The first screen shows the very inside of the platform, with a map of those imaging partner centers that employ top-notch Certified Radiologists, where the next scans can be scheduled.

👩🏻‍⚕️Next, we see messages with a personal doctor where you can consult and understand your next steps. On a personal dashboard, the user keeps track of his health summary, radiological reports. And of course, a medication tracker with full body scans and upcoming appointments with doctors.

