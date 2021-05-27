Sanitise 360º - Identity Exploration

An exploratory logomark for an Identity that I was commissioned for.

They deal with creating a non-toxic covid free workplace and needed something fresh and vibrant.

The concept was to merge the insignia of their lettermark with the emblem of a leaf signifying purity and eco-friendly nature of the firm and the product.

Read the full story here -

http://debthedesigner.com/portfolio/sanitise360/

