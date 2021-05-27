Lollypop Design Studio

An online platform to buy healthy recipes | Popshot by Lollypop

What if we could purchase healthy recipe packs online ?
Here's presenting the new Popshot designed by :
Saumya Srivastava & interactions by : Vikas Yadav
An online platform packed with assorted options of healthy recipes. It provides a multifarious range to choose from & buy the recipe of your choice.

