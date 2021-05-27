An online platform to buy healthy recipes | Popshot by Lollypop

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What if we could purchase healthy recipe packs online ?
Here's presenting the new Popshot designed by :
Saumya Srivastava & interactions by : Vikas Yadav
An online platform packed with assorted options of healthy recipes. It provides a multifarious range to choose from & buy the recipe of your choice.
Share your thoughts in the comments section!