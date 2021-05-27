Good for Sale
TOOLKIT Gold Paint Effect Photoshop

TOOLKIT Gold Paint Effect Photoshop
TOOLKIT Gold Paint Effect Photoshop

$15
Good for sale
TOOLKIT Gold Paint Effect Photoshop

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

The great toolkit for a realistic design with golden paint effect in Photoshop.

⭐ DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE LAYER STYLE http://bit.ly/FREE-Gold-Paint-Styles

And as a bonus you get a silver and copper color and many more cool add-ons for quick and easy creation of a great design. There is everything you need here: layer styles, brushes, actions, backgrounds, PNG graphics, free fonts list, 5 ready-made templates with text that you just need to replace with your own ones. This set is suitable for creating layouts of postcards, posters, web banners and more!

👀🎬 Watch the demo video: https://youtu.be/oFQh4ONAqOA

⚡ WHAT YOU GET:
• 12 Relief Gold Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Flat Gold Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Relief Silver Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Flat Silver Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Relief Copper Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Flat Copper Styles for 72 dpi
• 12 Relief Gold Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Flat Gold Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Relief Silver Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Flat Silver Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Relief Copper Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Flat Copper Styles for 300 dpi
• 12 Relief Gold Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• 12 Flat Gold Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• 12 Relief Silver Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• 12 Flat Silver Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• 12 Relief Copper Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• 12 Flat Copper Styles for 300 dpi x2 size
• TOTAL 216 STYLES
• 8 Brushes (Strokes and Textures)
• 7 Actions (Add Paint Texture, Arc 25, Arc 50, Arc 75, Flag 25, Flag 50, Flag 75)
• 31 HQ JPG Backgrounds 2500x3500 px For Best Design :)
• 12 Isolated PNG Paint Stroke Banners
• 18 Isolated PNG Seamless Paint Patterns 2500x2500
• 12 Isolated PNG Paint Strokes
• 5 Isolated PNG Paint Stroke Textures
• 5 Pre-Made PSD Templates With Free Fonts (Just Change Text And Get Ready Design)
• PDF Step-by-Step User Guide with Free Fonts Preview and clickable download links

    • Like