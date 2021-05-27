Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikhil Singh

Missy - Fashion Shopping App

Nikhil Singh
Nikhil Singh
  • Save
Missy - Fashion Shopping App photoshop responsive sketch vector ux ui typography simple minimal interface ecommerce flat dailyui design concept clean branding app abstract design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 🖐
I wanna share with you the design of a fashion shopping app.

hope you like it!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Me: nikhilniks884@gmail.com
😎Instagram : niks_ui
Thanks❤

Nikhil Singh
Nikhil Singh

More by Nikhil Singh

View profile
    • Like