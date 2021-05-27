rokibsdesign

letter x + volt icon logo mark

letter x + volt icon logo mark art vector illustration abstract logo logotype creative modern logo icon app design logo electric elegant voltage volt x letter
It's a combination letter x & volt icon! (Unused logomark)
Hope you enjoy this logo design. Let me know your opinion about the logomark!

Contact me at rokibsdesign@gmail.com
Skype: rokibsdesign

