Figma Chart templates for dashboards presentations

Figma Charts
25+ DataViz categories: Matrix charts, Treemaps, Bullet charts, Distribution, Financial, Cohort charts, Gantt, Gauge, Hexbin, Radar charts, Polar, Sankey, Histograms, Horizontal & Vertical bars, Heatmaps, Pie charts, Labeled bars, Line & Wave charts, Bubble graphs and more...
Figma charts library made of components. Contains the most common data visualization patterns from simple bar charts to complicated heatmaps and financial candlesticks. Fits for infographics, dashboards, presentations, visualizations or any other type of data-design projects.
