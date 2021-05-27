Borjana
User testing illustration

User testing illustration illustrator app design ui ux flat minimal vector illustration
An illustration I created for a blog about user testing. As an example, the blog describes the user testing process for Pincone, our own bookmarking tool. Unfortunately, this concept didn't make the final selection but we love it all the same, so we thought we would share it. 

Posted on May 27, 2021
