Hello Friends,
Today we want to share with you the design we made for the idea IX project. idea IX is a platform where clients seek creative solutions and post their projects, and members can browse projects and suggest their ideas.
We made a simple, minimalistic design, one of the features of which is gradients that change their color and shape depending on the section of the site.
What do you think about our design solution for this project? 😉
Here is the link to live site – www.ideaix.com
Design is made by Obys agency.
Development is by Volodymyr Yakymiv.
We are open for a new project! Email us — info@obys.agency
