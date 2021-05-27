Watercolor Vector Styles Illustrator

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7 🔴

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

⭐ DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE: http://bndl.cat/mapfree

Design created in the watercolor style is always perceived as done by hand, with love. Applying the watercolor effect you will make your product light and with gentle shade. Today in our digital world feel as a painter, remember childhood when you drew your first works.

Create your own product in a casual and natural style: postcards, invitations to the wedding, posters, logos, patterns on T-shirts. With this style it is easy to create nice looking clip-arts. Simply and quickly without problems, you can create realistic vector files. Using this style, you can get uneven outlines with a natural darkening to the edge.

You will like the realistic texture and the transfusion of colors and shades. Carefully review the demo video of the whole process of using, structure and content of my product.

👀🎬 SEE 1-minute demo video: https://youtu.be/PKZ6YEi4gLw

Very easy to use - simply select one of the 18 styles of watercolor and run action.

⭐ THE SAME STYLES FOR PHOTOSHOP USERS: https://crmrkt.com/dDyaq

✨ INCLUDED:

• 18 multi-colored realistic styles (RGB/CMYK and CS3/CS4/CS5/CS6/CC)

• 44 vector drops and stains

• Vectorize actions

• User Guide

🔔 Check out my other products for Adobe Illustrator:

• Vector Foiling Illustrator Effect https://crmrkt.com/pQb5V

• VSTAMP — Vector Stamp Effects Styles https://crmrkt.com/v1JM

• POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP

• INSTAMP Instant Stamp AI Styles https://crmrkt.com/3amp

• VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai https://crmrkt.com/zBOgR

• Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai] https://crmrkt.com/0JKQ