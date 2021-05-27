Logo animation

Trending designs to inspire you
These logos animation I did by practicing with the 3D stroke effect from Red Giant and the free plugin Thicc Stroke link 👇🏾.
https://www.plugineverything.com/thiccstroke
Got an awesome project you want to bring to life?
let's talk restup@jonathankadima.design