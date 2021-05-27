Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Adora Queen - Sweet Script Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Adora Queen - Sweet Script Font signature font script script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type branding
AdoravQueen - Sweet Handwritten font

AdoravQueen - Sweet Handwritten font

Adora Queen an elegant modern calligraphy font. This font presents an elegant style that best for a wedding, any card design, branding projects, product packaging, quotes, logos, book covers, and many other projects.

Includes:

Adora Queen Regular (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Adora Queen Beginning and Ending Swashes (included in Adora Queen Regular and it is showed in font preview)
Adora Queen Ligatures (included in Adora Queen Regular and it is showed in font preview)
Features:

Stylistic Alternates
A Full Set of Lowercase and Uppercase
Character Set (A-Z)
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Accents (Multilingual Characters)
PUA Encoded
I hope Adora Queen could fit your project design!

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13161/adora_queen.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/adora-queen/

Din Studio
Din Studio
    • Like