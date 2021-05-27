Adora Queen - Sweet Script Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Adora Queen an elegant modern calligraphy font. This font presents an elegant style that best for a wedding, any card design, branding projects, product packaging, quotes, logos, book covers, and many other projects.
Includes:
Adora Queen Regular (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Adora Queen Beginning and Ending Swashes (included in Adora Queen Regular and it is showed in font preview)
Adora Queen Ligatures (included in Adora Queen Regular and it is showed in font preview)
Features:
Stylistic Alternates
A Full Set of Lowercase and Uppercase
Character Set (A-Z)
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Accents (Multilingual Characters)
PUA Encoded
I hope Adora Queen could fit your project design!
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13161/adora_queen.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/adora-queen/