Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice

Sweet Fizz is a made-up brand created for the purpose of practicing graphic design. The goal was to design a fun and vintage inspired packaging for fizzy juice which comes in 5 different flavours: mango, lime, blueberry, raspberry and watermelon. The target audience is both adults and children. Sweet Fizz is a natural and refreshing drink for everyone to enjoy. The flavours presented here are: blueberry and raspberry. To see more visit my behance: https://www.behance.net/milaklim

Hope you like it! :)