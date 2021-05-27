Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit knife realistic painting drawing vintage retro paint art texture oil patina layer mural old effect kit creative styles brushes actions photoshop
FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit

Good for sale
FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

With this set, you can do amazingly creative work with a realistic imitation of oil paint and the frescoes on the canvas or on the wall.

Just imagine what amazing headlines, greeting cards, and posters you can do in just a few minutes!

👀🎬 Take a look how easy it is to use this wonderful toolkit: https://youtu.be/s3jOqKrMh_I

⭐ And now more about what you get for just $19:

✨ Background styles:
• 5 canvas seamless styles
• 8 wall seamless styles (with custom color change)

✨ Oil painting styles. Each set has preset color styles + one style that puts paint relief on any layer without changing its color:
• 5 styles of colorful oil paint
• 11 oil paint styles #1
• 11 oil paint styles #2
• 11 oil paint styles #3
• 11 oil paint styles #4
• 11 palette knife styles #1
• 11 palette knife styles #2
• 11 palette knife styles #3
• 11 cracked styles #1
• 11 cracked styles #2
• 2 softening actions (create vector shape or raster soft edges copy of a layer)
• 2 bumps actions (medium and small size bums)
• 2 drops actions (more or fewer drops)
• 2 raggy styles (medium and small size raggy)
• User Guide

