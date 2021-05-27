FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
With this set, you can do amazingly creative work with a realistic imitation of oil paint and the frescoes on the canvas or on the wall.
Just imagine what amazing headlines, greeting cards, and posters you can do in just a few minutes!
✨ Background styles:
• 5 canvas seamless styles
• 8 wall seamless styles (with custom color change)
✨ Oil painting styles. Each set has preset color styles + one style that puts paint relief on any layer without changing its color:
• 5 styles of colorful oil paint
• 11 oil paint styles #1
• 11 oil paint styles #2
• 11 oil paint styles #3
• 11 oil paint styles #4
• 11 palette knife styles #1
• 11 palette knife styles #2
• 11 palette knife styles #3
• 11 cracked styles #1
• 11 cracked styles #2
• 2 softening actions (create vector shape or raster soft edges copy of a layer)
• 2 bumps actions (medium and small size bums)
• 2 drops actions (more or fewer drops)
• 2 raggy styles (medium and small size raggy)
• User Guide
