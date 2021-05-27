Trending designs to inspire you
Hello again!🥳
We're here with an exciting new trend - glassmorphic card design!😃
Seamless glass effect made with love using adobe xd is just wow! I'm totally in love with this effect, what do you guys think about it? Leave your comments below!
Press 'L' to show us your love❤
Follow our page for daily UI inspiration!
Regards,
Art Aasom.