Art Aasom

Glassmorphic card

Glassmorphic card
Hello again!🥳
We're here with an exciting new trend - glassmorphic card design!😃

Seamless glass effect made with love using adobe xd is just wow! I'm totally in love with this effect, what do you guys think about it? Leave your comments below!

Regards,
Art Aasom.

UX for the apps that thrive

