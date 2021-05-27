Sweet Fizz - natural fizzy juice

Trending designs to inspire you
Sweet Fizz is a made-up brand created for the purpose of practicing graphic design. The goal was to design a fun and vintage inspired packaging for fizzy juice which comes in 5 different flavours: mango, lime, blueberry, raspberry and watermelon. The target audience is both adults and children. Sweet Fizz is a natural and refreshing drink for everyone to enjoy. The flavour presented here is mango. To see more visit my behance: https://www.behance.net/milaklim
Hope you like it! :)